    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington in May. | REUTERS
My recent trip to Southeast Asia during the first half of August was revelatory — and frustrating.

The visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to Taiwan drove tensions in the Taiwan Strait to new highs and U.S.-China relations to new lows. Military exercises were taking place across the region; most had been scheduled well in advance, but there were improvisations triggered by the Pelosi trip. A new government was finding its feet in Manila, while the Kishida administration was taking a higher profile in regional security affairs.

