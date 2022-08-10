  • History is full of tragic misunderstandings and inadvertent wars, so both vigilance and restraint are called for in ensuring constructive U.S.-China relations. | REUTERS
    History is full of tragic misunderstandings and inadvertent wars, so both vigilance and restraint are called for in ensuring constructive U.S.-China relations. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

There’s no denying that U.S.-China relations have hit a new low, but that’s only part of the picture because the relationship has long been a dynamic one subject to abrupt swings of the pendulum.

What’s more critical is that the new low doesn’t become the new normal. The balance of pros and cons to a cooperative U.S.-China relationship level out in favor of continued engagement, not just in economic terms but in the face of shared civilizational burdens in the face of climate change, pandemics and disruptions of trade.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,