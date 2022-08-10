In the world of the movie “Bullet Train,” which recently opened in U.S. theaters, Brad Pitt is an assassin in a hyperstylized, neon-tinged Japan; Sandra Bullock and Puerto Rican pop sensation Bad Bunny also appear.
But forget them: The real star should be the train. A staple set for any movie that takes place in Japan, from “Lost In Translation” to “Inception,” it’s about time the shinkansen itself got top billing. Based on a novel by Japanese mystery writer Kotaro Isaka, “Bullet Train” shows the enduring obsession with Japan’s ultraefficient and superfast trains, nearly 60 years since their introduction.
