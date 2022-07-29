  • Demonstrators protest against Myanmar's execution of four pro-democracy activist at a rally outside the United Nations University in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
The military junta that rules Myanmar has again confirmed its brutality by executing four democracy activists.

Cloaked in opaque legal procedures, hidden not only from the public but also from the families of the accused, these are state-sanctioned murders. They prove once again the regime’s utter disregard for human rights and the rule of law. They underscore the need for a united international response to these atrocities. The Myanmar government must be ostracized, isolated and sanctioned until it reverses course, releases its political prisoners and hands power to a duly elected government.

