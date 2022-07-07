  • The international order provided by the United Nations and other entities can preserve peace and security only to the extent that it is equitable and capable of meeting the challenges that humanity faces. | REUTERS
    The international order provided by the United Nations and other entities can preserve peace and security only to the extent that it is equitable and capable of meeting the challenges that humanity faces. | REUTERS
BAKU – Just as the world was beginning to recover from one of the biggest crises in recent decades, another one has erupted in Europe.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored our common humanity while Russia’s war on Ukraine has reminded us of how fragile, interconnected and interdependent our world is. As the Chinese say, “All is one under heaven.”

