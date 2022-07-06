  • Central banks cannot deal with inflation alone — improvements in productivity, particularly with automation and digital technologies, will be crucial. | BLOOMBERG
    Central banks cannot deal with inflation alone — improvements in productivity, particularly with automation and digital technologies, will be crucial. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

MILAN – Central banks’ efforts to contain high and rising inflation are fueling growth headwinds and threatening to tip the global economy into recession.

But the proximate cause of today’s inflationary pressures is a large, broad-based and persistent imbalance between supply and demand. Higher interest rates will dampen demand, but supply-side measures must also play a large role in inflation-taming strategies.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,