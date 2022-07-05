  • A staff member at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai addresses a robot in July 2020. The good news is AI systems are decades away from being able to experience feelings. | REUTERS
It has been an exasperating time for computer scientists. They’ve been falling over each other to publicly denounce claims from Google engineer Blake Lemoine, chronicled in a Washington Post report last month, that his employer’s language-predicting system was sentient and deserved all of the rights associated with consciousness.

To be clear, current artificial intelligence systems are decades away from being able to experience feelings and, in fact, may never do so.

