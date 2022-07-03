  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made a mockery of the idea that European interdependence would guarantee peace. | REUTERS
    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made a mockery of the idea that European interdependence would guarantee peace. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BERLIN – For seven decades, European integration has been driven by the quest for peace.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Europe has found itself unifying in response to war. The peace project has given way to a war project, and this fundamental shift is forcing European governments to reconsider some of their longest-held principles.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,