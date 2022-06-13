  • Elon Musk's Tesla is facing problems with artificial intelligence software that has yet to drive a car in the ways the tech guru has frequently promised. AI is also falling short in health care and with social media. | BLOOMBERG
    Elon Musk's Tesla is facing problems with artificial intelligence software that has yet to drive a car in the ways the tech guru has frequently promised. AI is also falling short in health care and with social media. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

What do Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk have in common?

Both are grappling with big problems that stem, at least in part, from putting faith in artificial intelligence systems that have underdelivered.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,