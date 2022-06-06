  • A fuel tanker drives past a pump jack near an oil field in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan in July 2015. Not only is Russia's invasion of Ukraine affecting global food prices, but it also impacting the shipping of oil, a major cause of inflation. | REUTERS
    A fuel tanker drives past a pump jack near an oil field in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan in July 2015. Not only is Russia's invasion of Ukraine affecting global food prices, but it also impacting the shipping of oil, a major cause of inflation. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The inflation that is gripping many countries of the world is hurting both peoples and their governments. Many different explanations are being advanced by economists and financial experts for the sudden massive surge in the price not just of fuel, but also food and most other products.

And needless to say, as is usually the way with different schools of economic thought, many of their hypotheses disagree sharply with each other.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,