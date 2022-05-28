  • Wearing masks in response to COVID-19 never became a divisive issue in Japan — unlike what was seen in other places in the world. | BLOOMBERG
    Wearing masks in response to COVID-19 never became a divisive issue in Japan — unlike what was seen in other places in the world. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

The first tourists have begun to trickle back into Japan, with a few guided tour groups arriving this week in a small experiment designed to get locals used to the idea of foreign visitors.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is promising to let in more package tours starting next month as the country starts to reopen.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,