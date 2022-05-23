For more than 40 years after China set out to promote economic systems reform and an open-door policy, the country’s financial sector went through periods of serious economic overheating, saddled with huge nonperforming loans and experiencing violent fluctuations in stock prices. But it has incorporated market factors in stages and has generally supported economic growth through an abundant supply of funds.
However, China’s financial system reforms are only half completed. If China wants to secure financial power to match its status as the world’s second-largest economy, it has to clear some difficult hurdles.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.