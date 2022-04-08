Japan has likely lost the Northern Territories for a generation because of its participation in sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war.

Tokyo did the right thing; nevertheless, this is unfortunate. Japan’s claim to the islands is strong. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seemed to be nudging Russian President Vladimir Putin to some manner of negotiated solution. But this is likely over now. And in the wake of the recent revelations of Russian war crimes, the sanctions on Russia will tighten.

Previously, Japan’s approach to Putin’s growing aggression had been mild. Putin started his presidency trying to stabilize Russia after the chaotic 1990s. Almost all major states in the world welcomed this after the Wild West of the Soviet collapse. For Japan, the early Putin represented a realist who might negotiate on the Northern Territories in exchange for Japanese concessions such as major investment.

But Putin became increasingly restive as U.S. intervention in world politics grew after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. America pushed into areas Putin considered part of Russia’s traditional sphere of influence, like Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The perception of American hegemony at the cost of Russian influence led Putin to invade Georgia in 2008 and then to snatch Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The West imposed sanctions over the latter move.

Importantly, Japan did not. Japan is far more skeptical of sanctions’ utility than its American ally. And indeed, sanctions have not stopped North Korea’s nuclearization or deposed Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

Hence the recent decision to line up with the West on sanctioning Russia is a serious shift for Japan, and one with the obvious cost of alienating Moscow in the Northern Territories dispute. Others are carrying costs too. European fuel prices will likely go up substantially as the EU seeks to de-link from imported Russian gas.

Unfortunately, the sanctions regime looks set to continue. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff — America’s highest-ranking soldier — recently said he expects the Ukraine war to last years.

This week, we learned of Russian massacres in liberated Ukrainian towns. That country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said he expects more mass killings to be uncovered. Russian brutality will stiffen Western and global opinion against Putin, making a sanctions rollback even harder. And Russo-Japanese negotiation over the Northern Territories is likely impossible with Japan abjuring nearly all economic interaction with Russia.

Russia normalization — the re-entry of Moscow into normal diplomatic and global economic intercourse, which would permit the resumption of negotiations over the Northern Territories — is now even further delayed. The sanctions are increasingly expelling Russia from the world economy. Originally, the sanctions might have been rolled back had Moscow and Kyiv struck a peace deal, including a withdrawal of the Russian Army from Ukraine. This briefly looked possible in mid-March.

But the revelation of Russian war crimes now likely means re-normalization will be blocked until Putin himself leaves power. U.S. President Joe Biden let slip this goal — regime change — in a speech last week. And in the wake of the mass killings in Bucha and elsewhere, it is difficult to imagine any Western leader personally ever meeting the Russian leader again.

Indeed, Putin will likely never leave his nation now as war crimes investigations will raise the possibility that he is arrested if he travels. This happened to brutal Chilean ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet in London in 1998.

But Putin will not leave power without a fight, and he has gathered a close circle of military and business supporters who back his regime. Russian public opinion also seems broadly behind the war, although this could change if it really does drag on for years. So Putin will likely not be deposed. Still, the war is revealing him as a dangerous, imperialist war criminal. The moral and strategic case to keep sanctions on Russia until Putin leaves is strong.

These arguments are relevant to Japan as well, even if they come with costs in the north.

Japan has a long history of postwar pacifism and is a modern liberal democracy. Like other such states, Japanese public opinion is shocked by the alleged slaughter that was carried out by Russian death squads in Ukraine. Putin has descended into savagery — not just with the illegal killings, but also in casually shelling residential areas in Ukrainian cities.

And strategically, Japan has a strong interest in the global norm that large, strong states do not simply absorb smaller, weaker states by force.

China’s bullying of Taiwan has a clear parallel in Russia’s effort over two decades to undercut Ukrainian sovereignty. Japan has a clear national security interest in Taiwan’s continuing independence. A Chinese conquest there would likely be part of a larger Chinese effort to establish regional hegemony in East Asia. That would include Japan.

This same logic applies to other small-and medium-sized countries located near China, such as Vietnam, the Philippines and South Korea. Their independence, and resistance to Chinese bullying and subversion, are tied to Japan’s larger interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The last thing Tokyo wants is a “Ukrainian model” for China to replay against its smaller neighbors.

If the cost of this is a continuing stalemate on the Northern Territories, that is a price worth bearing. Japan is now the primary Asian bulwark against Chinese hegemony.

This is the sort of leadership — carrying costs for greater interests — Tokyo must show in the looming contest with China.

Robert Kelly is a professor in the Department of Political Science at Pusan National University in South Korea.