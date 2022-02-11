There is reported to be anxiety among Japan’s senior leadership because Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been unable to arrange a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

That failure may rankle, but it must not be allowed to overshadow the far more substantive signs of health and vigor in the Japan-U.S. relationship. There is much more to celebrate in our partnership than there is to complain about. The Kishida administration will be better served by concentrating on and building upon those positive developments.

Traditionally, a Japanese prime minister visits Washington D.C. early in his tenure to reaffirm the solidity of the partnership and show the Japanese public that he can manage the country’s most important bilateral relationship. Since taking office, the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of events have kept Kishida from making that trip. The July Upper House election and the U.S. midterm elections in November will preoccupy both leaders and threaten to further delay any visit.

The partnership has been active, nevertheless. Kishida’s first phone call to a world leader after taking office in October was with Biden. The two men met on the sidelines of the Glasgow climate summit in November. And last month, they held a virtual meeting at which they agreed to launch a “two-plus-two” Cabinet-level dialogue on economic issues.

The two countries held a Security Consultative Committee (or “two-plus-two”) meeting and announced their new agreement on host nation support. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken consults regularly with Yoshimasa Hiyashi, Japan’s foreign minister; the two men met Friday in Melbourne as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that includes Australia and India. Meanwhile, defense officials from Japan, the U.S. and South Korea held a trilateral videoconference this week to discuss regional issues, while Japanese and U.S. troops held training exercises together in California.

Significantly, this week the two countries agreed to lift some of the tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Japan’s steel exports. The deal will permit 1.25 million metric tons of steel shipments from Japan — most of its exports to the country — to enter the U.S. tariff free and will facilitate greater cooperation between them to counter Chinese practices that hurt the steel industry. The agreement is similar to one struck last year with the European Union; Japan had held out for a more comprehensive deal. A 10% tariff on Japan’s aluminum exports remains in place — and Japanese trade negotiators have pledged to get those lifted as well.

Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, applauded the deal, calling it “an effort by the United States to really work in a collaborative way with our allies based on a shared set of goals and principles.” He pointedly distinguished it from U.S. actions in the “recent past” and said it reflects Biden’s attitude toward economic relations with allies. The U.S. president sees those countries as partners working with him toward a shared goal and not as freeloaders or adversaries, determined to profit at U.S. expense.

The presence of a U.S. ambassador is perhaps the most important development. Japan has gone without the most senior U.S. representative of the president for over two and half years, since William Hagerty, Trump’s ambassador, returned to the U.S. to run for the U.S. Senate. Emanuel, a confidant of Biden, arrived last month and has been working to make up for that absence.

Since arriving in Japan, even while being quarantined, he has been a presence on Twitter, supporting Japan on a variety of issues and underscoring Biden’s respect for allies and the vital role that they play in U.S. foreign policy. Emanuel called the decision to launch the new economic dialogue “the symbol of a significant step forward together.”

Those efforts are far more important than any pro forma meeting no matter how much media coverage it may generate. For example, Japan’s decision to send liquefied natural gas to Europe to help ease fears of a supply shortage as the Ukraine crisis continues signals this country’s readiness to stand firm against aggression and to help like-minded nations. Tokyo must be ready to take other measures to punish countries that would challenge the rules-based order and rewrite the status quo.

Japan must be prepared to endure some pain in doing so. Assuming responsibility and helping to provide international public goods such as security risks incurring a price. It is precisely that willingness to pay that distinguishes leaders from followers and yields the enthusiasm and respect that Japan desires.

The work is never done. An alliance demands constant tending and progress. The COVID-19 infections that are suspected to have originated from U.S. troops is a problem that must be addressed, as are the frequent incidents in which fuel is jettisoned or equipment dropped from U.S. aircraft, endangering local communities.

A working agenda is already clear. Japan must be ready to do more to support Europe as Russia insists on an expanded sphere of influence. Those who say that those events are half a world away should recognize that they will ripple across the globe, shaping developments here. That means that Japan must also be ready for more tension with China as Beijing continues to pressure Taiwan to move closer to the mainland.

Economic policy coordination will be ever more important given the U.S. failure to more aggressively engage the Indo-Pacific in this arena. Economic competition will be as, if not more, important than the military competition and Japan must be prepared to fill gaps that the U.S. leaves unattended.

Especially important will be cooperation on advanced technology; Tokyo must figure out how to strengthen supply chains, promote resilience and protect its intellectual property and that of its ally.

Tokyo must work closely with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to promote shared values — openness, transparency and the rule of law — and set standards that protect workers and the climate. Valuable as face-to-face meetings may be, the sum of those other efforts are the rightful measure of our partnership.

The Japan Times Editorial Board