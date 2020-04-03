More affordable funeral services desperately needed

Regarding the story “Pandemic fuels trend toward smaller, simpler funerals” in the March 31 edition, the price of funerals in Japan is outrageous. If ¥500,000 is considered cheap, and “cheaper alternatives” include a ¥253,000 one-day funeral that skips the wake, bodies will start piling up in the streets if the coronavirus continues to rage on for months. I myself can’t afford these prices. I come from California where one can be cremated and have one’s ashes tossed at sea for less than $500.

Less expensive services are needed in Japan before the situation gets desperate.

Setagaya Ward, Tokyo

