Knock some sense into sumo

Sumo bravely continued, holding its recent tournament without the roar of the the crowds, but with the sickening sound of head-to-head collisions. Please protect these men from serious brain injuries.

The Japan Sumo Association must adopt a standing tachi-ai (the initial charge at the start of a bout).

In other sports, all athletes who risk head injury from collisions are either pulled for observation, as in the National Football League in the United States, or the potentially damaging move is prohibited, as in headers in soccer.

Sumo is a serious sport. Let’s be sensible before these rikishi are knocked senseless.

NAGOYA

