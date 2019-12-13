In honor of humanitarian Dr. Tetsu Nakamura

I am struggling to think of suitable words to express my grief over the death of Dr. Tetsu Nakamura.

His death was not that of a common man but that of an angel. He left his luxurious and comfortable life in Japan to help the Afghan masses.

He literally turned deserts into lush green meadows and fertile agricultural lands. He did not just give orders, but he actually lifted and carried burdens on his back.

The loss is a great loss for us; the Afghans are mourning and will continue to mourn.

The people of Japan have always shown the utmost kindness toward the Afghans. There is so much of Japan in the everyday lives of the Afghans — donated public transport, medial treatment facilities and educational centers.

Dear people of Japan, please forgive us, the Afghans, for not taking care of the beloved Nakamura. Afghans respect and acknowledge all of your love, but we have thick layers of enemies who cannot tolerate any development in Afghanistan.

We also remember and honor the colleague of Nakamura who was also martyred in Afghanistan.

Much love from Afghanistan.

KABUL

