Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will serve as the venues for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, LA28 announced on Thursday.

The opening ceremony, which will be held on July 14, 2028, will be shared between the historic Coliseum, which will become the first venue to host events for three Olympic Games, and the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, in an unprecedented dual-venue celebration.

"The venues selected for the 2028 opening and closing ceremonies will highlight Los Angeles' rich sporting history and cutting-edge future, showcasing the very best that L.A. has to offer on the world stage," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a statement.