Australian breaker Raygun has spoken out against the "pretty devastating" hatred unleashed online since her widely lampooned Paris Olympics performance.

Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old Sydney university lecturer who competed as Raygun, has been ridiculed by some and cheered by others for her unique performance in Paris, where she won none of her three face-offs against other B-girls.

Gunn thanked her supporters and said she was glad to bring them some joy, in a video from a Brussels street posted on her Instagram account on Thursday.