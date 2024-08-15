Olympic champion boxer Imane Khelif filed a complaint in France that named billionaire Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling as among the high-profile figures to amplify the online attacks against her, according to Variety.

Khelif’s lawyer Nabil Boudi told Variety that Musk and Rowling were named in a criminal complaint that claims she was a victim of cyber-harassment related to her gender identity. Boudi said in a statement posted on X that it was a "misogynist, racist and sexist campaign.”

Khelif, who won a gold medal for Algeria in women’s welterweight boxing in Paris, faced intense scrutiny during the Olympics over her biological sex and gender identity, including baseless claims that she is transgender. Last year, she was disqualified from the world boxing championships after a controversial boxing association said she failed an eligibility test.