Quincy Hall on Wednesday became the fourth fastest 400-meter runner in history when he captured Olympic gold in 43.40 seconds to end a 16-year drought for the U.S. in the event and declared it was "grit" that got him over the line.

The 26-year-old lunged at the line to pip Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith, who set a new European record of 43.44 seconds, with Zambia's Muzala Samukonga taking bronze in 43.74 seconds.

For the first time ever, five athletes went below 44 seconds in the same race.