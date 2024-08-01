Skateboarding has only been a part of the Olympic Games for two editions, but the sight of Japanese skaters on the podium in the street competition is already a familiar one.

The gold medals in the men’s and women’s events went to Japanese skaters at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago and it happened again this year in Paris, as Yuto Horigome and Coco Yoshizawa each went deep into their bag of tricks for big, gold medal-securing moves late in their competitions.

The silver in this year’s women’s event went to Japan’s Liz Akama. Sora Shirai finished fourth in the men’s competition and narrowly missed joining Horigome on the medal stand.