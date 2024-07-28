The women’s skateboarding street competition was guaranteed to get a new Olympic gold medalist because the reigning champion could not make it on her nation's team this year. That is the strength of the Japanese female skateboarding program, and It was on display again on a sunny day in Paris when Coco Yoshizawa struck gold.

Yoshizawa led after the preliminary round and threw down the highest-scoring trick of the afternoon to rally past teammate Liz Akama to win the gold medal at La Concorde on Sunday.

Akama earned silver, and Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, the silver medalist when the sport debuted at the Tokyo Games three years ago, earned bronze.

Akama and Yoshizawa were the final two skaters of the final round, and Yoshizawa secured gold when Akama fell on her final trick.

Yoshizawa’s triumph came shortly after judoka Hifumi Abe defended his title and gave Japan its third gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Japan has won gold in both editions of the Olympic street skateboarding event, with Momiji Nishiya winning gold in Tokyo.

Funa Nakayama, the bronze medalist three years ago, finished seventh.