The men’s Olympic all-around title is staying in Japan.

It just has a new owner.

Shinnosuke Oka did just enough in his final rotation to hold off a pair of Chinese stars and claim the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Oka moved into first place on the parallel bars and went into the final rotation, the horizontal bar, with two Chinese gymnasts behind him.

He scored 14.500 to finish with 86.832 overall points to win gold. Zhang Boheng of China scored higher on the bar but still had to settle for silver with 86.599 points. Xiao Ruoteng, the last gymnast to perform, earned bronze with 86.364.

The Japanese celebrated gold on the same apparatus a night earlier, when Daiki Hashimoto’s routine lifted them over China in the team event.

Hashimoto entered the all-around as the reigning Olympic champion but did not look like himself in Paris. He fell on the pommel horse for the second straight night and finished in sixth place with 84.598 points.