From the beginning of the competition until the end, there was no question Simone Biles and the United States women’s gymnastics team were out for gold. Everyone else was competing for a spot on the podium.

Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee led from start to finish as the U.S. cruised to the gold medal in the women’s team gymnastics final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Hezly Rivera is also part of the team, but did not compete.

"We're super excited,” Biles said. “We're honored to represent the U.S. every time we get on a world stage, but accomplishing that gold and that goal was just an amazing feeling.