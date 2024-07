Simone Biles celebrated her arrival at the 2024 Paris Olympics by taking her fans behind the scenes.

The U.S. gymnast and one of the biggest stars at these Games took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted photos and videos of herself and her teammates from inside their accommodation at the athletes village.

Biles has over 7 million followers on the social media platform. But even more eyes could be trained on the 27-year-old Texan when the women’s Olympic gymnastics competition begins on Sunday.