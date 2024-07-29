Simone Biles made a blockbuster return to Olympic competition on Sunday, powering through left calf pain to get her multiple-medal bid off to a rousing start.

The American, aiming to add to the four gold medals she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, tweaked her left calf warming up for her second apparatus, the floor exercise.

It didn't stop her from soaring through her signature Yurchenko double pike vault — now known as the Biles II — which even with a big step back on landing earned a 9.4 for execution for a massive total of 15.800 points.