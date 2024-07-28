Japan's world No. 2 table tennis mixed doubles team, Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto, was upset by North Korea's Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-1 in the first round at the Paris Olympics, losing the chance to retain the country's gold medal.

The 49-minute match at the South Paris Arena ended in a shocking defeat for the Japanese pair, who were considered top contenders for the title and challengers to the Chinese team.

"They are far trickier opponents than many others. We saw them previously at some other events and they performed far better today compared to that," Harimoto said of the North Koreans, who will face Sweden in the quarterfinals.

The North Korean team has made fewer international appearances over the past three years compared to other players, leaving them as something of a mystery to their rivals.

Their tightly contested match with Japan saw the North Korea pair gaining momentum from the onset and maintaining a high level of play throughout the second half.

Despite the setback, Hayata and Harimoto will continue to compete in more events at the Paris Games.

"Anything could happen. I hope to play better in the singles and team events," Harimoto added.

Their elimination is a blow to Japan's medal hopes and a boost for their rivals, including the dominant Chinese team.