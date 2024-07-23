Once viewed as the pastime of deadbeats and drifters, skateboarding's reputation is changing rapidly after its inclusion in the Olympic Games in Tokyo three years ago.

The sport brought in a much-needed younger audience on its Olympic debut in 2021, leading organizers to lock it in for the Paris Games and its homecoming party in Los Angeles in 2028.

That is a far cry from the 1980s and '90s when "sidewalk surfers" were seen by many as a nuisance and banned from many public spaces in the United States, resulting in the rise of the popular protest slogan "Skateboarding is not a crime".