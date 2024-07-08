Team USA's Joel Embiid, who holds French and American citizenship, said his bruising NBA playoff battles on the road have prepared him for any jeers the French crowd sends his way at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Embiid received his French passport in 2022 and many thought he would wear the jersey of Les Bleus or his native Cameroon in his first Olympics. Instead, he joined a U.S. team seeking its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

"I don't think it should be anything, but if it's more than that, I embrace it," Embiid told The Athletic at Team USA training camp in Las Vegas.