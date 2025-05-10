Ras Baraka, the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was released from custody Friday night following his arrest while protesting at a private detention facility that is expected to play a key role in U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

Three Democratic House members, Rob Menendez, Bonnie Watson Coleman and LaMonica McIver, were also at the protest but were not arrested. Baraka, 55, who spent several hours in custody, addressed supporters outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security office in Newark.

"The reality is this, I didn’t do anything wrong,” Baraka said.