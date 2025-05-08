Artificial intelligence engineer Takahiro Anno, who unsuccessfully ran in last year’s Tokyo gubernatorial race, has announced he will run in the Upper House election this summer as president of Team Mirai, his newly founded technocratic party.

“As was the case during my run for Tokyo governor last summer, I don’t have an organized bloc of voters or any backing. It’s a so-called baseless, fameless and fundless challenge, but I think there’s a good chance of winning,” Anno, 34, told reporters Thursday at a news conference in Tokyo.

Team Mirai, which translates to “team future,” is coordinating the endorsement of at least 10 rookie candidates — seven in constituencies and three, including Anno, in the national proportional representation bloc — who work in engineering and other areas of technology, as well as “the front lines of society,” Anno said.