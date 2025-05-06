Tokyo metropolitan police have launched a public awareness campaign that includes a promotional video to encourage residents to cooperate with officers conducting door to door visits for crime prevention guidance — a practice known as junkai renraku that has been in place for nearly 70 years.

The initiative, in which local officers visit homes to provide safety tips and gather feedback, has faced growing hurdles due to changing lifestyles and heightened building security. An increasing number of dual-income households and the prevalence of auto-lock apartment complexes have also made it more difficult for officers to reach residents in person, prompting the department to step up outreach efforts.

In late April, Sgt. Jun Yanagisawa, 52, of the Tamagawa police station's community affairs division, visited the home of a man in his 70s in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.