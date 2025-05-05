Linden Hall School, an elementary and secondary school based in the cities of Dazaifu and Chikushino in Fukuoka Prefecture, has become the first in Japan to obtain the Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) certification to serve school lunches using organic food ingredients that are produced without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

While it was a challenge to obtain such certification for school lunches, whose menu changes daily, the school managed to find a way to secure organic food items throughout the year by cooperating with local farms.

The school aims to strengthen food and environmental education through the initiative.