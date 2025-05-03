Princess Aiko delivered an address at the opening ceremony of the 23rd meeting of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine (WADEM) in Tokyo on Saturday.

It was the first time the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako has made an address as part of her official duty.

The princess noted that Japan has overhauled and upgraded its medical system through its experiences with major disasters, such as the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake and the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

"I believe this meeting is a meaningful opportunity to pass on your rich experiences and knowledge to young generations who will play major roles in the future," she added.

Princess Aiko, who works for the Japanese Red Cross Society, has been interested in emergency medical care and disaster rescue activities, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

On April 23, she received explanations on these topics from experts including Yasuhiro Otomo, head of the National Hospital Organization Disaster Medical Center, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Otomo serves as the chair of the organizing committee for the latest WADEM meeting.