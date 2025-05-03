100 YEARS AGO
Monday, May 25, 1925
The earthquake which smote Toyooka and Kinosaki, in Tajima province, on Saturday seems to have been quite as potential a destructive agency, as was the visitation Tokyo and Yokohama sustained two years ago. That loss of life and damage was less severe was only due to the limited area affected and to the fact that the smitten regions were small and uncongested country towns.
