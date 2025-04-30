A massive underground water leak early Wednesday flooded streets near a busy intersection on a national route in central Kyoto, potentially disrupting water supplies for approximately 6,000 households in the area.

The incident occurred at an intersection on National Route 1 in the city's Shimogyo Ward.

City officials believe the aging water pipe, built 65 years ago, ruptured due to deterioration. The flooding was first reported early on Wednesday morning by a passerby who noticed the water overflowing at a crosswalk. The city has been working to replace the broken pipes since the morning, and a further leak has been stopped.

The rupture could result in muddy water mixing with the water supply for around 6,000 households in the affected area. So far, eight reports have been made regarding muddy water coming from taps inside homes. In response, the city has dispatched seven water tanks to ensure residents have access to clean water.

The city has successfully managed to remove the muddy water from the main pipes but officials say there may be some that has already made its way into houses, meaning residents in the area should take precaution for the time being.

Authorities are also advising residents not to drink or use the possibly contaminated water for laundry. So far, there has been no water outage reported due to the rupture.

The city has also issued traffic regulations, with roads within a 300-meter radius of the flood site closed off as the city works to clean up the area.