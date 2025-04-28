One worker died and four others were injured Monday after the second floor of a six-story warehouse under demolition collapsed in Kawasaki, NHK reported.

Police and rescuers rushed to the construction site in Kanagawa Prefecture when they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. to find the floor had collapsed, causing a worker in his 70s to sustain a severe head injury and leaving three other men, all under 30, with minor injuries, the report said.

The remaining victim — a man in his 50s — fell down to the basement. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

NHK helicopter footage of the site showed large, silver panels scattered on the floor of the building in the Keihin industrial area, which includes many warehouses.

Nearby security camera footage captured a loud bang and white smoke coming from the building around the time of the incident, NHK said.