West Japan Railway (JR West) held a memorial ceremony on Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2005 Fukuchiyama Line derailment, one of Japan’s deadliest train disasters, which claimed 107 lives and injured more than 560 others.

The company renewed its pledge to uphold safety standards and prevent a recurrence.

The ceremony took place at a memorial site constructed at the crash location in the city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. The tragic accident occurred on the morning of April 25, 2005, when a seven-car rapid service train derailed after entering a curve at excessive speed between Tsukaguchi and Amagasaki stations. The first and second cars collided with a nearby apartment building.