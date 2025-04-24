U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed again on Wednesday on efforts to end the 3-year-old war in Ukraine, with the U.S. leader chiding Zelenskyy for refusing to recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Trump's Vice President JD Vance said it was time for Russia and Ukraine to either agree to a U.S. peace proposal "or for the United States to walk away from this process," echoing a warning from Trump last week.

Speaking to reporters in India, Vance said the proposal called for freezing territorial lines "at some level close to where they are today" and a "long-term diplomatic settlement that hopefully will lead to long-term peace."