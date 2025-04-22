With lawsuits and tirades about "the enemy of the people," Donald Trump has launched a frontal assault on the mainstream media, while empowering conservative bloggers and podcasters to get his radical agenda across.

The president has stepped up his long-established hostility toward TV news channels like CNN and newspapers such as The New York Times, but even the respected Associated Press news agency has been under intense fire.

The AP has become a test case for editorial independence after it was barred from the Oval Office and Air Force One over its decision to refer to the "Gulf of Mexico" — and not the "Gulf of America," as decreed by Trump.