A high-level Japanese delegation will deliver a letter from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, as Tokyo strives to avoid getting caught in the crossfire of escalating trade friction between China and the U.S.

Tetsuo Saito, the chief of the ruling party’s junior coalition partner Komeito, will deliver the letter during a three-day visit from Tuesday to meet with Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, among other dignitaries.

"The prime minister told me that he would like me to deliver a letter, as it may take some time before he can visit China,” Saito told reporters on Monday.