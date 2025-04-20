Elderly visitors are struggling to find pavilions on digital maps and make reservations online at the ongoing World Exposition in Osaka.

Under the digital and paperless policies of the Expo, visitors are asked to use devices such as smartphones to reserve admission to pavilions and search for locations they want to visit.

This has drawn complaints from older visitors such as "I don't know how to make reservations for pavilions," and "I can't get to places I want to go."