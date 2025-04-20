The 2025 World Exposition in Osaka faces the dual challenge of dealing with large crowds and attracting visitors one week after its April 13 opening.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is rushing to adopt measures ahead of the Golden Week holiday period from later this month, which the organizer believes will provide a litmus test for event operations.

The Osaka Expo drew some 119,000 visitors on the opening day, when wireless network outages occurred, forcing the association to improve communications facilities. Long lines formed in front of entrance gates as a communications failure left many unable to access their electronic admission tickets on their smartphones. Two-hour queues built up at pavilions that didn’t require advance reservations.