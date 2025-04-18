Tokyo's defense relations with Manila are about to enter a new phase as Japan prepares to participate for the first time ever in large-scale annual drills between U.S. and Philippines forces as an official contributor of personnel and equipment — and not merely as an observer.

The Self-Defense Forces will dispatch about 150 personnel and a warship, the Mogami-class frigate Yahagi, to the multidomain Balikatan exercises, which are set to take place in the Philippines and surrounding waters from Monday to May 9.

Having only sent observers to Balikatan — Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder” — since 2012, Japan plans to use its new role to “improve the SDF’s integrated operational capabilities” for various tactical and international disaster relief activities, according to the Joint Staff. It also plans to use the drills to strengthen cooperation with other participating countries to “contribute to the creation of a favorable security environment.”