East Japan Railway will suspend portions of Tokyo’s busy Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines over the weekend as it carries out track-switching work for the planned access line to Haneda Airport.

Sections of the outer loop of the Yamanote Line and the Keihin-Tohoku Line will be shut down all day Saturday, and from the start of service through around noon on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Yamanote Line will not operate between Ueno, Tokyo and Osaki stations on the outer loop. The Keihin-Tohoku Line will also be suspended between Higashi-Jujo and Shinagawa stations.