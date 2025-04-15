A 15-year-old high school girl was fatally stabbed with a knife outside a residential building in the city of Saitama on Monday evening.

Saitama Prefectural Police have detained a man in his 20s for questioning on suspicion of murder.

According to police, Rena Tegara, a first-year high school student, was attacked as she was returning home Monday evening by a man who was standing near the entrance of the building. She was stabbed multiple times, predominantly on her upper body.

Authorities received an emergency call by a witness at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday who reported that “a woman is being beaten” outside the condominium, according to police. Another emergency call was made by a family member who said, “My sister has been stabbed with a knife.”

Police said Tegara was found bleeding with stab wounds and was quickly transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. A kitchen knife was found at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, the man with bloodstained clothes arrived at a nearby police box, where officers took him into custody. According to investigators, he had injuries to his hands and other areas and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident took place in a residential neighborhood about 2 kilometers west of the Minami-Yono Station.

“It’s really sad, especially since she lived in the same building,” said an 18-year-old male resident. “She seemed quiet and always said hello. I’ve never heard of any issues.”

Translated by The Japan Times