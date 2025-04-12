Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, suggested British and French troops could adopt zones of control in the country, in an interview with The Times newspaper published Saturday.

Kellogg suggested they could have areas of responsibility west of the Dnipro River, as part of a "reassurance force," with a demilitarized zone separating them from Russian-occupied areas in the east.

"You could almost make it look like what happened with Berlin after World War II, when you had a Russian zone, a French zone, and a British zone, a U.S. zone," he said, later clarifying on X that the United States would not be providing troops.