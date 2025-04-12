The U.K. and France are planning to present Donald Trump with a comprehensive plan for a postwar "reassurance force” in Ukraine that they hope will persuade the U.S. president to commit to security guarantees for Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the next two weeks, military chiefs aim to hammer out the details of how a Europe-led "coalition of the willing” will help ensure the security of Ukraine’s airspace, coastline and land as well as the regeneration of its forces, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu said Friday.

This, they hope, will demonstrate that Europe is serious about committing its own resources to Ukraine’s postwar future and convince the U.S. president to provide a "backstop” in the form of air power, border surveillance and intelligence, said the people who declined to be named speaking on condition of anonymity.