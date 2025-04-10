The United States has withdrawn from talks in London looking at advancing decarbonization in the shipping sector, and Washington will consider "reciprocal measures" to offset any fees charged to U.S. ships, according to a diplomatic note seen by Reuters.

Delegates are at the U.N. shipping agency's headquarters this week for negotiations over decarbonization measures aimed at enabling the global shipping industry to reach net zero by "around 2050."

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Washington would not be "engaging in negotiations" at the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO), adding that it was the administration's policy to put U.S. interests first in the "development and negotiation of any international agreements."